The Salina Hawks swept the Emporia American Legion Post 5 junior baseball team in a doubleheader Tuesday evening.
Salina 14, Emporia 2
The Hawks used a 10-run third inning to run-rule Post 5 14-2 after three-and-a-half frames in game one.
Salina scored two in the first and two in the second to go along with its 10 in the third, while Emporia managed just two runs in the top of the fourth.
Those runs scored on back-to-back singles by Derrick Morris and Drew Hess, which brought in Jaxon Dial and Cam Geitz respectively.
Morris had two of Emporia’s four hits while Hess and Owen Ruge had the other two.
Hess pitched the three innings for Post 5, allowing 14 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits with no walks and a strikeout.
Salina 12, Emporia 3
Post 5 showed slight offensive improvement in game two but still couldn’t catch up with the Hawks, falling 12-3.
All of its runs came in the top of the third. Max Rusco drove in Andrew Ruxton on a sacrifice fly, Hess singled to score Dial and Madden Seidl singled to bring home Geitz.
Morris had himself another two-hit game, while Dial, Hess, Seidl and Ruxton each claimed one apiece.
Dial pitched all four innings for Post 5, allowing 12 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and a walk.
The Post 5 juniors will return to action next weekend against the Topeka Senators.
