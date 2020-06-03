Lyon County Public Health has identified a new cluster for COVID-19, according to Public Health Officer Renee Hively.
Hively said 11 people have been placed in the county's non-congregant housing.
We will have more information this as it develops.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 1:32 pm
