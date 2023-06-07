Emporia State University and Dynamic Discs presented large support requests from the City of Emporia Wednesday, as the Emporia City Commission began tackling appropriation from outside organizations.
The $400,000 request from Emporia State is a one-time request to support improvements at Welch Stadium ahead of the 2024 NCAA D-II track and field championships. The university said the work was "urgent" as a needed benefit to hosting the national event and providing top-notch hospitality.
The money would come out of the 2024 transient guest tax budget, and it was recommended by the Emporia Convention and Visitors Advisory Board to fund the request at 100%.
Mayor Susan Brinkman said she needed more information about the project, and had not yet received answers to follow-up questions she had asked about the project's parameters.
The ESU Foundation has already secured $155,000 in funding toward the project.
A separate request came from Dynamic Discs to make improvements to the city's disc golf courses, as well as a hire a dedicated city parks worker to maintain the courses. The request of up to $300,000 would be distributed over three years.
"We're just at a critical crossroads here where our courses, as much traffic as we've been getting over the last decade and more, our courses are worn out, they're tired," Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco told The Gazette after the meeting. "It's been a lot of deferred maintenance and in order to keep us up with other communities and cities that are making larger investments into growing their disc golf courses and their disc golf scene, we know that we need to do the same."
Rusco said the Emporia is a disc golf destination, with the sport bringing in millions of dollars into the city each year as people come to town, stay in local hotels, shop in local stories and eat at local restaurants.
"They spend their outside dollars in this community, which is certainly a big benefit for our community and the businesses associated with it," he said. "We're encouraging the City of Emporia to double down or triple down on our commitment to the disc golf courses and our Emporia parks, specifically at Jones Park, Peter Pan Park and Hammond Park, which are the three most played courses in Emporia."
Rusco's request would also potentially come out of the transient guest tax fund.
Both requests were tabled for more discussion before preliminary approvals were given.
The commission also tabled discussions on allocations for the Regional Development Association and Emporia Enterprises — both of which operate with similar missions and under the direction of RDA president Chuck Scott.
Emporia Enterprises had requested an appropriation of $35,000 for 2024, while the RDA was requesting $400,000.
Other appropriations were given preliminary greenlights, or potential increases.
Those included Emporia Main Street with $190,000 distributed from separate funds, Kansas Free for Arts with $20,000, UNBOUND Gravel with $30,000, and the Emporia Municipal Band at $15,000.
Other requests for the Convention & Tourism Fund include:
Convention & Tourism Fund
$ 7,500 - William Allen White House
$30,000 - Emporia Arts Council Committee
$30,000 - Emporia Granada
$15,000 - Lifetime Unbound
$20,000 - DDO (Dynamic Discs)
$20,000 - PDGA Masters Disc Golf World Championship
$20,000 - Kansas Free for Arts
$462,000 - Emporia Chamber of Commerce
Requests for the Special Alcohol Fund include:
$7,200 - ESU Drug Prevention
$85,000 - Corner House
$20,000 - CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
The discussion over appropriations will continue in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.