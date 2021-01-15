Lyon County health officials are already making plans for phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, after receiving the needed amounts of units to complete phase 1 in the county.
Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said the health department requested — and received — 800 additional units of COVID-19 vaccines to complete the county's phase 1 vaccination plan on Thursday. They already had plans in place to get those vaccinations administered.
"We have been really planning to try to get those in people's arms very quickly," Millbern said. "So, we are planning for a closed point of distribution, or a pod, that is a vaccination clinic.. We were planning for that [Saturday] to try to finish up our phase 1 vaccine distribution, so we are anticipating vaccinating around 500 individuals [Saturday] at this pod. So, we're very excited."
Kansas's five phase rollout has healthcare workers, critical-response workers and long-term care facilities in phase 1.
Millbern said the importance of receiving the vaccine is getting it administered ad quickly as possible.
"The vaccine doesn't do any good if it's not in people's arms," she said. "We want to try to get it out quite as equitably as possible, and I think Lyon County has done a very good job of doing that."
Newman Regional Health Chief Quality Officer Cathy Pimple agreed that the county was in a good place, with the health department and the hospital working collaboratively to give into phase 2. She said both entities were preparing for the best way to execute a plan to include additional groups of individuals, as well as the 65 and older population within the county.
Phase 2 includes high contact critical workers, such as first responders, teachers, meat processing plants and congregate settings.
Millbern said Kansas Department and Health and Environment officials have told counties they would prefer a statewide rollout to each new phase. That way, any leftover vaccination stocks from completing phase 1 in Lyon County, can be used to help get another county ready for phase 2.
"We want a vaccine distribute distribution to be equitable through our state," she said. "We've been told that we really should not be sitting on vaccine. It doesn't do any good to be sitting in a freezer and a refrigerator. It does its best when it's in people's arm. So I do believe we'll see an announcement from the state that will be moving into phase two, and that should happen either next week or the week after."
Millbern said, while remaining cautious overall, the vaccination distributions have given "a new sense of purpose" to public health workers, and more positivity overall.
"I think for public health, vaccine distribution has given us a new sense of purpose, a new hope, so that's great," she said. "The positivity here and just the renewed spirits of potentially being able to provide this game-changing mitigation strategy — that's really what it is to our community — that kind of renewed, our purpose and our sense of hope here."
Pimple echoed Millbern's sentiments, saying Newman Regional Health workers were also feeling hopeful about the vaccines but were concerned about rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
"We are feeling the impact of just the increased community spread within the hospital for certain," she said.
Pimple said, as the phases rollout and more people in the community get vaccinated, they should also make an effort to receive their second doses at the same facility that they received their first dose. That reasoning is to make sure that the facilities have the doses reserved for those second doses.
McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and marketing for Newman Regional Health, said it was also important for the community to note that Kansas's vaccine rollout phases were slightly different than the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations. Lyon County is following the state plan.
"Those phases do differ slightly from the CDC recommended phases, and so I just want the community to understand which guidance we are following, so that maybe that can help clarify any questions that are out in the community about that," she said.
Those with questions about the phases can find the information online at KansasVaccine.gov.
If you have further questions, both Pimple and Millbern recommended reaching out to your primary health physicians or public health for answers.
