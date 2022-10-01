A Hartford man was taken to Newman Regional Health early Saturday morning after he struck an electrical pole on S. Highway 99 and Road K5.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Zuniga, the accident occurred at 4:05 a.m. when 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller was driving a 2006 Chevy Cobalt traveling southbound on K-99 and he fell asleep at the wheel.
Zweimiller veered off the road and struck an electrical pole. He was taken to Newman Regional Health for suspected non-life-threatening injuries.
Zuniga said Zweimiller was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
