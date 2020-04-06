End-of-year date was a major item of focus Monday evening during a regularly-scheduled online meeting of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education.
The topic was touched on even during public comment, when an email sent to the board by EHS Language Arts Teacher Katrina Goscha was read aloud.
“We need a definite end-of-year date,” Goscha wrote. “I appreciate all of the work you has done so far; however, this is a critical issue and has been dragged out far too long. It is ridiculous trying to ask teachers to plan when we have no idea how many more weeks we have. How are we supposed to know how long we can spend on essential standards if we don’t have an end date? It has been two-plus weeks since Gov. Kelly made her announcement, how is this issue still not resolved?
“I know there has been a lot of factors to go into this decision, but asking us to wait another four weeks for an answer is unacceptable. I’ve heard from multiple students, teachers and parents wondering when this will end. We need a definite answer to at least this one question. It is unfair to students, teachers and families who have completely rearranged their lives around virtual learning for us to not have any idea as to when the end of the year might be. Please, make a decision soon. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.”
Later in the meeting, the board attempted to provide as much information as possible on the issue, announcing important — if somewhat tentative — dates on the academic calendar moving forward. First and foremost, Case said, while the end-of-year date for all students is still being finalized, the absolute latest start to the summer will begin on Wednesday, May 20 (with the exception of EHS’s seniors, whose final day will be on May 12).
“As we look at the peak [of the COVID-19 pandemic], we’re just trying to figure out some details about what the end of school looks like,” Emporia Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Case said. “A decision we have made that I would share is that Friday, April 10, was originally scheduled to be a professional learning time, or a PLT day, with staff only and no students ... We’re going to have school on the 10th with kids and then push that PLT date to the end [of the year] ...
“We’d rather be well thought through on why we’re doing what we’re doing in terms of our last day than to just put a last day on the board … and then have to navigate all around it.”
In separate business, the Board of Education also:
• Approved KASB membership dues ($12.257.94), Legal Assistance Fund renewal fees ($2,100) and the Season Pass for unlimited district registrations to the Kansas Association of School Board workshops and seminars for 2020-21 ($1,500).
• Accepted a $25,000 grant from Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign to support the district’s efforts to bring nutritious meals to kids and families during the coronavirus emergency.
• Let bids for a walk-in freezer at Emporia Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.