Ethal Jane Aufleger of Emporia died on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home.
Ethal was born on September 22, 1922 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Ernest and Mary Cartee Sill. She married Paul George Aufleger on February 14, 1941 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. They were married 71 years.
Survivors include: daughters, Mary Frances Harville of Coushatta, Louisiana, Paula Ann Bowles of Ava, Missouri, Patricia J. Smith of Emporia, and Theresa Jane Zicchino of Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Lisa Spaulding, Shaun Loftin, Stephanie Hoppe, Jaime Brown, and Kerry Foster; and great-grandchildren, Kristen and Jessica Spaulding, Joshua Lucero, Chloe, Stella, and Ruby Foster, Max and Samantha Brown, Dustin and Austin Lingenfelter, Katie Glover and Ansley and Kenley Loftin; great-great-grandchildren, Weston Spaulding, Abree and Dexter Glover.
She is preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Gwen Lingenfelter; infant great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Foster; two brothers and eight sisters.
Ethal worked on the line for Boeing in Wichita, before becoming a homemaker. She later worked with her husband at their Sinclair Station on Albert Street. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia. A lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary and the V.F.W.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers, that contributions for Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
