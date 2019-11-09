Chase County Veterans will be honored in several ways on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The day begins with a Veterans Day luncheon during which the Chase County All Veterans Committee invites all Chase County veterans and their spouse or a guest for a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Parish Hall. Those interested are encouraged to RSVP at 620-273-6111.
Everyone is then encouraged to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial at 1:30 p.m. at Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls. The guest speaker will be local Navy Pilot Veteran Steve Dieker.
Col. Charles R. Rayl — a retired U.S. Army Aviator who served in Vietnam and chairman of the All Veterans Committee — will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The Chase County High School Voices, Chase County Elementary second-graders and the Chase County 7th-12th-grade Choir will all perform during the ceremony.
Chase County residents are also encouraged to purchase a brick to honor the name of themselves, a child, a friend or a company for the Memorial Walkway. Names will be etched and added to the walkway prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony of 2020. Money raised from all brick sales is used for construction and upkeep of the Chase County All Veterans Memorial.
Contact a member of the All Veterans Committee to purchase a brick, which range in price from $25-$40.
Soiled or torn flags may be turned into Kansas Graphics in Cottonwood Falls for the next flag retirement ceremony, which will be held on Flag Day, June 14, 2020.
