The Emporia High girls swim and dive team placed third of 11 in its final home meet of the season Thursday afternoon, finishing behind McPherson and Garden City.
“Overall, I think the girls did very well today,” said Spartan head swim coach Jamie Dawson. “Coming off of a meet on Tuesday and coming right back into the pool doesn’t give the girls a lot of time to work on the things they need to work on and time to recover.”
It was the dive team’s first and last home meet, with Cadance Vincent placing first and Jacey Stutler taking second.
“I felt like they did pretty well, they were well composed and ready to dive,” said dive coach Barbara Clark. “They are really coachable, they do a good job critiquing themselves and with me critiquing them. That’s the first time I got to see them do 11 dives, and I think they were well prepared.”
Vincent has been undefeated all season and said that confidence is a factor that can make or break a dive.
“Some benefits of being a part of an individual sport is that I gain more confidence and self-esteem in myself,” she said.
Many seniors on the swim team took different approaches to the final home meet of their high school careers. Some of the athletes decided to push themselves to do better and some athletes decided to use this opportunity to enjoy their last home meet.
“I didn’t even realize it was our last home meet until my second-to-last event, and when I found out, I just wanted to have fun,” senior Alexis Brown said.
“I told myself this meet was the same as every other meet, but also I know that this was the last competition I will have in this pool, so it was pretty sad,” senior Emily Leihsing said. “Since it was the last time in this pool, I pushed myself harder to perform better.”
Leihsing had a successful week during the swim meets on Tuesday and Thursday, reaching a new personal record in all of her events during both meets.
“Emily Leihsing had a really good meet today,” Dawson said. “She came out and swam some of our best times, especially in our relays. You know, in a relay, it’s nice because one person can come in and they can bring in that energy that the others don’t have.”
While many athletes try to have fun during meets, Dawson has been implementing the idea that, while the athletes should have fun, a competitive side to swimming is necessary.
“They go out and they swim, and it’s fun, but there’s also that competitive edge,” Dawson said. “We’re trying to get that idea that there’s a competitive side to swimming and that while you’re still having fun, it’s also really fun to beat someone else in your heat.”
Having good support is helpful for swimmers, and many of the athletes have stepped up as support systems for their teammates.
“Some of the girls are the best cheerleaders that we could ever have,” Dawson said. “They’re always positive, they’re always encouraging the others and we are going to miss them on our team next year.”
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Leihsing, Alison Brown, Brooklyn Wiltz and Faith Finley took third place, and Hailey Williams placed fourth in the individual 200-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard freestyle event, Leihsing took seventh and Wiltz placed ninth. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Williams, Wiltz, Leihsing and Alison Brown took fifth.
The Spartans will travel to Topeka on Tuesday.
Spartans take fifth at Topeka West
The Emporia High girls swim and dive team placed fifth out of 12 at the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday.
The highlights of the meet were the 200-yard freestyle relay and the dive competition, where the Spartans took first in both.
The relay team was comprised of Alison Brown, Brooklyn Wiltz, Faith Finley and Emily Leihsing. The squad finished ahead of 20 other relay groups and less than a second in front of second-place Bishop Miege.
Cadance Vincent won the dive competition to remain undefeated on the year while Jacey Stutler took third place.
Emporia’s 400-yard freestyle relay team — made up of the same swimmers as the 200-yard freestyle relay — placed sixth.
Individually, Hailey Williams placed 10th in both the 200-yard and the 500-yard freestyle race.
Wiltz placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle while Leihsing took eighth and seventh in the same races.
Alexis Brown and Kaitlyn Laudie placed ninth and tenth in the 100-yard butterfly.
