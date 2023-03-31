The Emporia Gazette
The Kansas Supreme Court dismissed a petition for writ of mandamus filed by two terminated tenured Emporia State University professors Friday.
The decision came after attorneys for both ESU and the Kansas Board of Regents asked the petition filed by Dr. Christopher Lovett and Dr. Amanda Miracle, two tenured ESU professors who were part of the 33 faculty members dismissed in September following KBOR’s approval of ESU’s Workforce Management Framework, be dismissed.
“Emporia State University appreciates the work done by the Kansas Supreme Court to study the written legal arguments submitted by the parties and to makes its considered and clear decision,” said ESU director of media relations Gwen Larson.
An ex parte order that would halt the procedures for the professors’ appeals hearings with the OAH was denied in February.
Attorneys disputed the claims made by Lovett and Miracle in the petition — including that ESU, KBOR and the OAH had violated due process, state and federal Constitutional rights and the fifth and 14th amendments — ultimately asking that the petition be denied.
The response, which was filed on the March 13 deadline, stated that the ESU did not violate due process or property rights in the termination of tenured professors and resulting appeals hearings with the OAH.
A motion to the Kansas Supreme Court to file an Amicus Curiae brief — a brief to add expertise or insight — by the American Association of University Professors was denied in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.