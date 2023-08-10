ADMIRE – Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies, Emporia Fire/EMS, and District 2 First Responders responded to an injury crash Thursday, Aug. 10th. The incident unfolded in the 1600 block of Highway 56.
The crash involved a Freightliner semi-truck operated by Michael Martin, 56, from Oklahoma and a John Deere tractor driven by Leroy Boline,75, from Allen.
Both vehicles were traveling eastbound. The semi-truck, while attempting to pass the tractor within a legal passing zone, rear-ended the tractor. The sunrise's light played a role in the incident, impairing the visibility of the semi-truck driver.
The collision resulted in damage to both the vehicles and their associated equipment, as well as impacting the roadway itself. Boline sustained a minor injury but declined treatment or transport from First Responders. Martin also chose to decline treatment or transport by First Responders.
The scene was handed over to the Kansas Department of Transportation for further processing and investigation.
