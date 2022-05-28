Royal Ernest Bebermeyer, 93, of rural Emporia, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Royal was born February 12, 1929 in Emporia, the son of John Ernest and Florence (Wilkerson) Bebermeyer. He owned and operated a small engine repair shop called Bebermeyer’s Electric and was a farmer. Royal was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia; Emporia Masonic Lodge #12, A.F. & A.M.; Merriam Chapter #14, Order of the Eastern Star; and the Emporia Antique Car Club. After his retirement in 1994, he enjoyed volunteering with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Patrol and the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary for many years. He also occupied his time as a runner for Lyon County State Bank. Some of Royal’s favorite pastimes included tinkering with antique cars, military and aviation documentaries, and reminiscing about how life was.
On September 2, 1967, Royal married Beverly June Deitrick in Topeka, Kansas. She died March 4, 2005 in Emporia. He is survived by a son, Jerry Bebermeyer and wife Wendy of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Jennifer Rismiller and husband Jeff of Moyock, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Royal Justin Bebermeyer and Jocelyn June Rismiller. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home during a Celebration of Royal’s Life. Cremation is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Masonic Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made through: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.