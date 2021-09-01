(September 28, 1955-August 8, 2021)
Mariam Catherine Mulhall of Inverness, Fla., passed away August 8, 2021, at Citrus Hospice House, Lecanto, Fla. She was 65 years old.
At just 4 foot 11, Mary came in a small package but had a big personality and the heart to match. She was a staunch supporter of our military veterans and loved animals. Her best friend was her German shepherd, Sigmund.
Before retiring to Inverness, Mary spent years in Boca Raton, Fla., where she was a homemaker, active community volunteer, and contributor to several worthy causes.
One of her favorite pastimes was collecting. At various stages, Mary was on the lookout for unique items such as marbles, political memorabilia, and cookie jars, to name a few.
Mary was reared in Emporia, Kan., and was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Louise Brown; brothers, Thomas and Marvin Brown; and sisters, Lisa Harris and Sheila Barbee. She is survived by her son, Scott Rowe, daughter-in-law, Janette, and grandson, Matthew, of Kansas City, MO.; brothers, Stephen, Michael, and Curtis Brown; and sister, Victoria Krueger.
Mary was generous and irreverent, with a grand sense of humor. She lived life her own way without wondering what other people might say. She will be missed.
Thank you to her special friends, Taneka and Joey, Denise, and Dorothy, who provided support and love to Mary over the years; and to the nurses and staff at HPH Hospice who took excellent care of Mary in her time of need.
A private interment will take place at Maplewood Memorial
Lawn in Emporia, Kan., on September 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.