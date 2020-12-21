More testing lanes and additional staffing are among the changes community members can expect to see this week at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
After an initially shaky rollout on Friday that included long lines and complaints, GoGetTested and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment promised a more streamlined approach moving forward.
"They have three lanes of traffic available, ... additional staffing available, as well as all the supplies needed to execute the process," said Lyndsey Normand, GoGetTested Kansas Market Manager.
GoGetTested is administered by Texas-based WellHealth and the testing site is a result of the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy for Kansas which is designed to engage local partners with an overall goal to double the amount of testing by the end of 2020. Governor Laura Kelly and the State of Kansas launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign on Dec. 3 to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and to encourage social distancing during the holiday season in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
Normand said more than 300 tests were administered at the Lyon County Fairgrounds site on Friday. The site was on track to reach similar numbers Saturday, with around 130 tests administered before noon.
She said part of the issues that arose on Friday were the result of the "excellent response" to testing in Lyon County.
"Which we are so ecstatic about, and that's a good problem to have," Normand said. "I think we've risen to the occasion and we'll be able to manage those numbers moving forward."
Normand said the test is a saliva test. People are asked not to smoke, drink or eat for 30 minutes before their test.
The testing lane is available daily from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30 and is open to anyone, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or if they have been in close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are available at no cost and no ID is required to line up.
Appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
The testing lane will be closed on Dec. 24 - 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.
Drivers should enter the fairgrounds by making a righthand turn from US Hwy. 50 and leave by using the 12th Avenue entrance.
"I would just like to encourage everybody to come," Normand said. "We have plenty of tests. We want to be here to support everyone with the holidays coming up, we want to give them the opportunity to have the test that they may need to be around their family and friends, and then get back to work. ... So come see us. GoGetTested.com/Kansas is a great place to get started for information and registration."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.