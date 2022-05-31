David Eugene Schmitendorf, 66, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, May 27, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
David was born November 20, 1955 in Topeka, Kansas the son of George and Louise (White) Schmitendorf. He has worked for the past nine years as a maintenance engineer at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. Previously working at Dolly Madison and Tyson Foods in Emporia. David enjoyed fishing, shooting and working with his hands — Mr. Fix It.
On July 13, 1986 David married Paula Stack in Emporia, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his mother, Louise Schmitendorf of Lansing, Kansas; sons, Bryce Schmitendorf and wife Kacey of Edgerton, Kansas, Michael Vernon of Salina, Kansas, Brady Schmitendorf of the home; brothers, Francis Schmitendorf and wife Patty of Lansing, James Schmitendorf and wife Teresa of Lyndon, Kansas, Larry Schmitendorf and wife Anita of Bonner Springs, Kansas; sister, Yvonne Beets and husband James of Olathe, Kansas and grandchildren, Ian Schmitendorf and Ava Schmitendorf. He was preceded in death by his father, George Schmitendorf.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Interment will be in the Lyndon Cemetery in Lyndon, Kansas. Pastor Brenda Ulrich of the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
