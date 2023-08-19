Review by Molly Chenault
“Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliott Dark, Marysue Rucci Books, 2022, $28.99.
Celebrated children’s book author Agnes Lee is determined to secure her legacy — to complete what she knows will be the final volume of her pseudonymously written Franklin Square novels; and even more consuming, to permanently protect the peninsula of majestic coast in Maine known as Fellowship Point. To donate the land to a trust, Agnes must convince shareholders to dissolve a generations-old partnership. And one of those shareholders is her best friend, Polly.
Polly Wister has led a different kind of life than Agnes: that of a well-off married woman with children, defined by her devotion to her husband, a philosophy professor with an inflated sense of stature. She strives to create beauty and harmony in her home, in her friendships, and in her family. Polly soon finds her loyalties torn between the wishes of her best friend and the wishes of her three sons — but what is it that Polly wants herself?
Agnes’s designs are further muddied when an enterprising young book editor named Maud Silver sets out to convince Agnes to write her memoirs. Agnes’s resistance cannot prevent long-buried memories and secrets from coming to light with far-reaching repercussions for all.
In this meandering story, we follow the lives of Agnes and Polly and everyone they love and hate. It reminded me of an Austen novel: you’re going to know everyone’s business whether you want to or not. Yet Dark has made it to where I cared very deeply about finding out the little things along with the big for these characters. It is a very long novel, clocking in at 592 pages. However, I didn’t find myself thinking about the length or becoming bored. It was simply a very interesting story, and there were even a few twists and turns to spice it up.
What is the book about? It’s about families, morality, ownership, independence, womanhood, and responsibility. But it is mostly about Agnes, a determined old woman who is trying to live her best life. I recommend “Fellowship Point” for those who are looking for a calm, occasionally funny novel that they will think about for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.