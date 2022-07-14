The roof of a rural Lyon County resident's shop reportedly has collapsed due to a morning fire.
Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 539 Road 150, less than two miles southwest of Emporia and a bit west of the turnpike.
A resident reported his shop, detached from a home, was "fully engulfed." Power lines reportedly were at risk from the flames. But Four Rivers Electric, which serves that area, showed no outages.
The shop reportedly has propane canisters and oxygen tanks inside, but it's not clear if that led to the fire.
While spotty grass fires developed, reports from the scene indicated ta nearby home was not in danger.
This story will be updated for further developments.
