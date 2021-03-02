James Grant Bridgman, 81,
passed away on February 21,
2021 in Surprise, AZ.
James was born on January
15, 1940 to the late J. Howard
and Charlene Bridgman in
Newton, KS. He attended
Emporia State College and
served in the United States Marine Corps. On
July 30, 1960 he married Patricia Jean Schottler
in Emporia, KS. James enjoyed a long career as
a manufacturer’s representative.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 60
years, Patricia Bridgman; daughter, Shawna
Bridgman; granddaughter, Alyssa Murfey;
brothers-in-law, Fred Schottler and James
Schottler and family; his sister, Nancy Koehn,
and many other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James
Bridgman’s honor may be made to The
Hummingbird Society in Sedona, AZ at
Online condolences can be given at
