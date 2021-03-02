James Grant Bridgman

James Grant Bridgman, 81,

passed away on February 21,

2021 in Surprise, AZ.

James was born on January

15, 1940 to the late J. Howard

and Charlene Bridgman in

Newton, KS. He attended

Emporia State College and

served in the United States Marine Corps. On

July 30, 1960 he married Patricia Jean Schottler

in Emporia, KS. James enjoyed a long career as

a manufacturer’s representative.

He is survived by his loving spouse of 60

years, Patricia Bridgman; daughter, Shawna

Bridgman; granddaughter, Alyssa Murfey;

brothers-in-law, Fred Schottler and James

Schottler and family; his sister, Nancy Koehn,

and many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James

Bridgman’s honor may be made to The

Hummingbird Society in Sedona, AZ at

www.hummingbirdsociety.org.

Online condolences can be given at

www.caminodelsol.com.

