Dancing feet rejoice: Kids' Koncerts are back!
Starting June 7, the Emporia Public Library is hosting a different performer every Wednesday at noon. Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, this year's Kids' Koncerts lineup features:
- 123 Andrés, a Latin Grammy award-winning music duo (June 7)
- Jeff Quinn, Magician (June 14)
- Mr. Stinky Feet aka Jim Cosgrove (June 21)
- Funky Mama aka Krista Eyler (June 28)
Bring your picnic lunch and enjoy the show, then visit the Emporia Art Center's Art Mobile for a family-friendly craft activity.
In case of extreme heat or inclement weather, Kids' Koncerts will be held in the Little Theater, second floor, in the William Lindsay White Auditorium.
The Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please call 620-340-6462 or visit emporialibrary.org.
