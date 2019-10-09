Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat is urging voters to check their voter registration status and register to vote ahead of the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.
The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m. Tuesday, and Vopat said there are a number of ways for people to register or update their information.
“There are options that the voter has to get registered,” she said. “They can come to our office and fill out a voter registration form. It’s easy and we can help them do that. They can also go online.”
Vopat recommends using Voter View on www.voteks.org in order to check your registration status. If a voter has moved or changed names since the last election, they will need to re-register in order to update their information.
Once someone is registered to vote, they can also use Voter View to view sample ballots. This is a good way to stay informed about what elections are coming up and gives voters time to research issues or candidates before they cast their ballots.
“You can see what will be on your ballot before you vote so that you can study that and be informed when you come to the polls,” Vopat said.
Vopat said this is an important election because voters will be deciding on who represents them on city commission and school board seats. There are also other questions voters will have to consider this year.
All Kansas voters are being asked to consider approving a constitutional amendment to eliminate the census adjustment. According to Ballotpedia.org, “the Kansas Constitution requires the state legislature to apportion state legislative districts based on the most recent U.S. Census, with an adjustment to (1) exclude nonresident military personnel stationed in Kansas and nonresident students and (2) include resident military personnel and resident students in the district of their permanent residence. The ballot measure would eliminate the requirement to adjust the census population for state legislative apportionment.
“Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who supports the ballot measure, said the state would spend an estimated $834,000 to adjust the 2020 U.S. Census. He said the state would hire a private consultant for the adjustment, who would contact military personnel and students and ask them about their permanent residencies.”
Vopat said Kansas is the only state in the country that adjusts its census numbers and in 2010, only 13,000 people out of 2.9 million were affected. A “yes” vote on this question would support the constitutional amendment, while a “no” vote would keep the process the same.
USD 253 patrons will decide whether or not to approve a $78 million bond referendum for district-wide improvements.
“This is the election that is very personal to us and our community,” Vopat said.
Advance voting
Lyon County will offer its first round of advance voting from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in the entrance between Hibbett Sports and Petsense at the Flinthills Mall. This is the second year the county has been able to offer Saturday voting.
“With our new equipment that we purchased [in 2018], it gave us that option to offer Saturday voting and do it remotely,” Vopat said. “The feedback from that last year was terrific, and we are excited to be able continue this for the voters and give them another opportunity to vote.”
Regular advanced voting will be held from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and will stay open until noon Nov. 4. Polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 5 during the general election.
“There are a lot of options out there, and questions can always be called into my office,” Vopat said. “I’ll be glad to help anybody who is having a concern or a question about the election or anything else.”
The Lyon County Clerk’s Office can be reached at 341-3243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.