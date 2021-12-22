Emporia will search for a new fire chief, after veteran chief Jack Taylor’s retirement was announced Wednesday.
Taylor will leave at the end of next week, a news release from City Manager Trey Cocking said. He’s held the top position at Emporia Fire and Lyon County EMS for 21 years.
Another fire department veteran will fill in for Taylor. Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Beck will become Interim Fire Chief Thursday, Dec. 30.
Beck has been a firefighter in Emporia for 28 years. He was hired full-time in 1998 and became assistant chief in 2007.
Taylor came to Emporia in January 2001 after serving as Liberal Fire Chief for eight years, his LinkedIn profile says.
The news release says the city will advertise the Fire Chief opening in March.
We will have more on Taylor’s retirement plans in an upcoming issue of The Emporia Gazette.
Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Chief. Thank you for all you have done for our fair city over the years.
