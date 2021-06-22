During its history, Emporia Lions Club has contributed numerous projects to the Emporia community. In June, 1964, President Ken Thomas presided as the Lions Club dedicated the new baseball park at South Avenue and West Street for use by the Emporia Recreational Program.
The ballpark was a two-year project for the Lions, who spent about $5,000 to complete it. Most of the cost for the project was raised by two ongoing fundraising projects — light bulb and broom sales, which involved all members of the club.
Mr. Thomas reflected the spirit of Lions Club when he said at the dedication, “The Emporia Lions are proud to make this park available for all youth and citizens of this area. We hope that they will use it, take care of it, respect it, and may the games played here help to make better citizens for a better community.”
Emporia Lions celebrated the club’s 45th anniversary Oct. 25, 1966, with a dinner at the College of Emporia Campus Center. Presiding was Lion President Dale Garvey, Kansas State Teachers College professor.
Also in October 1966 the Emporia Gazette selected Lion Haskell H. O’Brien Man of the Week. O’Brien was plant manager of the Aeroglide Corporation, which sent “grain and fruit driers, bearing the name Emporia, to many areas of the World.” Aeroglide employed approximately 25 people during the off-season and 35 to 40 during peak periods. At the time, Mr. O’Brien was President of the Lions Club 1965-66 and 1966 chairman of the Lions Club light bulb sales drive.
Also in 1966 Lions Club donated money for the purchase of a display case for Emporia Public Library. A commemorative plaque was attached to the display case, which was placed near the entrance to the library.
Lions Club presidents during the late 1960s were Professor Dale Garvey (1966-67); Delmer Anderson (1967-68), insurance sales; Charles Swint (1968-69), dairy manager; and Robert Doudican (1969-70), Didde-Glaser sales.
In 1969 Emporia Lions Club had 95 members.
