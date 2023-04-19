A tornado may have caused a semi truck to overturn on U.S. Highway 50 Wednesday night.
The wreck occurred near Elmdale at mile marker 330. The truck was reportedly heading east at the time of the wreck.
Emergency personnel are on the scene.
Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
