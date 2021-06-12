The 11th Annual Yeager/Jenkins Memorial Catfish Tourney was a success, according to event organizers. The event was held June 4 - 6 in Hartford.
With 31 teams entered and more than 120 people fishing and 22 teams weighing fish. “The total five-fish weight of those was 2,526 pounds,” said organizer Nicholas Bess in a post to social media. “Kyle Graves and I would like to thank everyone who showed up over the weekend and everyone that fished. Most of all a huge shout out to all of our sponsors. Without you all we would not have been able to grow as much as we have.”
The top teams were as follows:
- 1st- 253lbs Itty Bitty Kitty
- 2nd- 195.6lbs NRO
- 3rd- 189.6lbs My Pole Your Hole
- 4th- 188.4lbs Poor Boys
- 5th- 187.2lbs Team Tottie
- 6th- 155.4lbs Master Baiters
- 7th- 153lbs Tornado Alley Waterfowl
- 8th- 136.8lbs Conley Excavating
- 9th- 133lbs Front Runner Outdoors
- 10th- 132.4lbs Dirty Hookers
- 11th- 121.4lbs KPO
- 12th- 102.6lbs Cheddar Bobs
- 13th- 97.8lbs Larson Brothers
- 14th- 86.2lbs Youngins
- 15th- 77.6lbs Straight Off The Couch
- 16th- 64.4lbs BC River Monsters
- 17th- 63.4lbs Broken Prop Gang
- 18th- 57.6lbs OG Master Baiters
- 19th- 56.2lbs Here Fishy Fishy
- 20th- 37.0lbs TJS
- 21st- 35.8lbs Team Callie
- 22nd- 1.6lbs Whisker Lickers
Team Itty Bitty Kitty caught the biggest fish, weighing in at 69.4 lbs.
Bryson Byerley’s Largest Gar award went to Front Runner with a weight of 16.4 lbs.
The Smallest Flatheadz award was 8.5 ounces, caught was Whisker Lickers.
