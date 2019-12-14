Emporia Main Street announced on Thursday the first incubated business in the 729 Commercial Street incubator space in downtown Emporia will be Trox Gallery and Gifts.
The Emporia Main Street incubator space is located adjacent to the Emporia Main Street office and is designed as a temporary location for new businesses as they seek to establish a solid foundation. Incubated businesses receive different types of support, including free rent that increases incrementally, High Speed Fiber internet connections and Voice over IP Phones from ValuNet, and a variety of professional support services. Businesses can remain in the incubator center for a maximum of 18 months, but there is no penalty for an early lease exit.
Trox Gallery and Gifts will specialize in featuring emerging artists that wish to sell their work in a professional setting. Trox will assist artists in showcasing their work, internal displays, online sales, exhibition and event inclusion. Staff will assist emerging artists with individual marketing and professional development to encourage sales and business growth of art professionals. Trox has established relationships with regional businesses and can generate rotating art displays in businesses that feature real Kansas artists.
Set to launch in February, Trox will be owned and operated by Kaila Mock of Emporia. Mock is the driving force behind the highly successful Emporia First Friday Art Walk, and she has established working relationships with artists through her management of the Trusler Art Gallery and Glaser Art and Gift Shop at the Emporia Arts Center.
“As an Emporia native, I have proudly watched our art community grow and flourish over the years, and I am excited to nurture that growth with a new and diverse art gallery,” Mock said. “Jerry Troxell encouraged artistic minds at Emporia High School for 36 years, and I hope to carry on his legacy at Trox Gallery and Gifts.
“It is an absolute honor to be selected as the first Emporia Main Street incubated business. I am grateful for Main Street’s knowledge and support as I build the foundation of Trox Gallery and Gifts, and I take comfort in knowing that they will continue to be supportive over the years as the business grows and changes.”
“Emporia Main Street is excited to incubate Trox Gallery and Gifts,” Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said. “The business will fill a retail need and eventually occupy an independent storefront. Kaila is a graduate of the Start Your Own Business Class through Emporia Main Street, the Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University, and Flint Hills Technical College. She has worked diligently to develop her concept for the good of the region.”
The Trox concept has the added benefit of growing the income of regional artists and enhancing downtown Emporia’s status as a place for destination entrepreneurs. For additional information on entrepreneurial support activities, including incubation, contact Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.