The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors reviewed financials for the month of August and preliminary drafts of the organization’s 2019 audit during a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Finance Committee member Ron Hanson shared that FHCHC had again experienced a loss in revenue last month, but said several underlying factors made final numbers look a bit misleading.
“For the month of August, we had net loss of $242,000, which is obviously less favorable than a budgeted gain of about $38,000,” he said. “The Emporia clinic had a net loss of $159,000 while Eureka had a net loss of about $83,000. A lot of that is not being able to recognize revenue from the federal grant while we have funds coming in from the PPP loan, so some of these negative numbers are really a timing issue.”
Hanson said he expected numbers to rebound somewhat once the health center’s potential obligations on paycheck loans and other COVID-19 reimbursements were finalized.
“Once that loan from the [Small Business Administration] is determined to be free — meaning it won’t require repayment on our end — then we can recognize that revenue. If we skip on down to the statement of operations, you see that total revenues were $792,000 compared to a budget of $855,000, so only about 7% under budget.”
BKD CPA and Advisors Managing Director Christy Yoakum handled discussion on FHCHC’s yearly audit, saying the center had handled the pandemic much more favorably than other similar organizations across the country.
“If we’re looking at the cashline item from 2018 to 2019, you did have a net increase in cash of about $289,000, and a good portion of that was net cash provided by operating activities,” she said. “That’s definitely a line that is a good and positive thing to see. You always want your operating activities to help add cash to your organization. We did see a little bit of use in investing and financing for the year, but it still ended up at a positive net increase for cash in 2019.
“The average in 2018 for other Kansas health centers was an operating income that was about 3.7% … If we’re putting 2019 numbers on her, your operating margin has moved up to 2%, so that would put you a lot closer into the average or the median.”
While an official audit will need to be approved during an upcoming meeting of the board, Yoakum commended FHCHC staff on their handling of funds in 2019 and so far this year, saying that the center was in a decent position to navigate the potential financial impacts of the pandemic that could extend well into next summer.
“The virus has certainly had significant impacts for all industries, especially in health care. There’s continued challenges that are going to need to be navigated. There will be additional funds that you can receive, but there’s even challenges in navigating the use of those funds. There’s a lot of compliance requirements that come along with additional funding, so those are things that the administrative team will be navigating as you finish out 2020 and likely carrying out into next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.