The Centers for Disease Control expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 - 11 last week, but patients will have to wait a little longer before they are available locally.
According to Lyon County Public Health, the boosters have been ordered and will soon be on the way.
"It should ship to us sometime next week," said Justin Ogleby, CareArc marketing manager. "We don’t know the date it will arrive yet, but we will make an announcement went we are ready to start distributing it."
The Food and Drug Administration updated its authorization of the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.
According to the CDC, the updated vaccines "add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and targeting recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading."
