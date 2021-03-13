An Emporia kindergartner’s birthday food drive was more successful than she thought.
Eden Morris, who attends William Allen White Elementary School, had asked for food donations instead of gifts for herself for her sixth birthday on Feb. 13. The donations would be given out to area organizations.
In all, Eden collected 10 boxes of food and other necessities, including cans of corn, soup, applesauce, pudding, noodles, shampoo and soap.
Eden’s mom, Brandi Morris, said a Feb. 16 story in The Emporia Gazette about the food drive made its way to Lawrence. And 20 more boxes of food items were soon collected.
“My brother-in-law shared the article on his Facebook page, and it really touched one of his friends in Lawrence,” Morris said. “He decided to do a food drive in Lawrence.”
Morris said the Lawrence-area drive was organized by Demetrius Kemp, who drove the donations down to Emporia on March 6.
“It brought Eden’s food total to about 30 boxes and allowed us to hugely bless even more organizations,” Morris said.
