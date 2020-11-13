The Emporia Gazette
A Missouri woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle wreck in north Lyon County early Friday morning.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, Lyon County Deputies along with Morris County Deputies and Morris County EMS responded to the 400 block of U.S. Hwy. 56 around 3:18 a.m. Friday morning.
It was determined that Mariah Hughes, 25, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was the driver of a 2015 Porsche Macan. Hughes was heading westbound of 56 when she left the roadway for unknown reasons.
“The Porsche went airborne [and] overturned before hitting an electric pole,” Early said in an written release.
Hughes was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Morris County Hospital with apparently minor injuries.
