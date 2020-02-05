The Emporia City Commission approved a motion to fund Ignite Emporia with a 4-0 vote early in Wednesday's action session at the Emporia Municipal Building.
Commissioners Jon Geitz, Becky Smith and Susan Brinkman, along with Mayor Danny Giefer, all voted in favor of putting $25,000 in funding toward the organization. Vice Mayor Rob Gilligan, who was recently named director of Ignite Emporia, abstained.
Ignite Emporia is a five-year strategic plan designed to focus on workforce development, housing development and revitalization, business retention and community development. The plan is being spearheaded by a campaign committee of more than 50 business and community leaders from different sectors, all with a common goal of strengthening Emporia and the surrounding community. To date, more than $1.1 million of a $1.6 million fundraising goal has been raised for the project.
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanine McKenna initially approached the commission in July, then asking it to approve $150,000 over five years. At the time, the city was uneasy about making a five-year commitment.
On Jan. 8, commissioners voted in favor of tabling the issue after Smith said she would feel more comfortable having a formal outline of where — and how — the money would be used for the project. That was completed by the city attorney's office prior to the Jan. 22 meeting.
“Money would not be permitted for use for employee salary and operating expenses,” she said at a previous meeting.
We will have more on this issue and more from Wednesday's meeting later today and in Thursday's print edition of The Emporia Gazette.
