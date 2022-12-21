A man who performed unauthorized autopsies in Wabaunsee County will spend more time behind bars, after receiving a new sentence Tuesday.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, of Leawood was sentenced in Wabaunsee County District Court to one year in jail and one year on probation.
Parcells was convicted in November 2021 on charges of obtaining of felony theft and criminal desecration. He used county money to perform three autopsies in 2014 and 2015. He broke Kansas law by controlling the bodies and doing the autopsies without a pathologist present.
Parcells already is in federal prison on a related wire fraud conviction. The new sentence will begin after he serves 69 months in federal prison.
Parcells ran three businesses involving private autopsy services. They were banned in Kansas in August, with Parcells ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to 82 consumers.
Parcells also must pay more than $49,000 in damages to Wabaunsee County and $400,000 in penalties for violating two state consumer protection laws.
Parcells once worked as a pathologist's assistant. But his recent trials stemmed from his suggestion that he was a pathologist, despite having no medical degree.
