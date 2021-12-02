First responders in Lyon County were kept busy Thursday morning, with three crashes in a two-hour period. Three people were injured.
The first wreck occurred on the Kansas Turnpike around 10:20 a.m. A Kansas Highway Patrol report says Mary Gonzales, 57, of Wichita drove too closely behind a tractor-trailer and rear-ended it about eight miles south of the Admire exit.
Gonzales was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The truck driver from Kansas City, Missouri did not appear to be hurt.
Then around 11:40 a.m., another Wichita driver went out of control on interstate 35 near the main Emporia interchange. The KHP reports his car hit a barrier wall, after slowing from a high speed.
Karake Rwanuma, 62, was treated for minor injuries at Newman Regional Health. No one else was in the car.
Five minutes after that, a car driven by an Olpe woman went out of control on West U.S. 50 and struck a pickup waiting at a stop sign on Road E.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reports Alexus Stevens, 20, drove the car. She was taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries. Passenger Will Carr, 26, of Toledo was not hurt.
Pickup driver Joe Miller, 37, of Berryton was not hurt. Nor were two passengers, Jacob Hill, 33 of Emporia and Kent Harr, 58, of Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.