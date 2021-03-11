Despite a brutal shooting performance, the Olpe girls used their dominant defense to dump Hodgeman County 38-21 Thursday afternoon to advance to the state championship.
The Eagles were held to their lowest scoring output of the year and shot just 14 of 61 (23%) from the floor, including a measly 2 of 24 (8%) clip from behind the 3-point line.
And yet, they still won by 17 points.
“It’s one of the strangest games I think I’ve ever been a part of,” said Olpe head coach Jesse Nelson, who is in his 43rd season in that role. “We executed offense to where we got good shots and we couldn’t hit a gosh-darn thing. … It’s one of those times in basketball where people go away and they will all say, ‘Boy, you played poorly.’ But we really didn’t play poorly, we just shot horrendously.”
Nelson said that, after a while, he ended up just sending in players off the bench to have them take a few shots.
“I thought that they should come in and just throw one up just in case maybe they were the one,” he said with a laugh.
It’s not often a team can shoot that poorly and still nearly double up its opponent, but Olpe’s defense was relentless all afternoon, forcing 34 Longhorn turnovers and holding them to just 9 of 30 (30%) shooting in the game.
“We were good defensively all night,” Nelson said. “We were good in the full-court and we were good when we settled into the half-court.”
The pace of the game was established early on when the Eagles held a 10-4 lead after one quarter of play. By then, the Eagles had already forced 12 Hodgeman County turnovers but were shooting just 4 of 15.
Olpe had doubled its lead by halftime, taking a 22-10 score to the locker room, but in the second quarter, the Eagles’ offense still struggled to do what it has done all season: force turnovers that lead to easy baskets on the other end.
Nelson said that Hodegman County prevented his team from getting out and running because, instead of just sitting back after turning over the ball, the Longhorns played tough transition defense.
“They did a really nice job of challenging everything,” he said. “When we took it inside, they challenged everything that we tried to get up. Then you start trying to play real strong and we tried to play real strong and we couldn’t shoot at all.
The third quarter was particularly dismal for Olpe, as they shot just 1 of 17. At that point, Nelson found himself at a loss because the offense was doing everything right but the ball just refused to go through the net.
“We really did execute offense,” he said. “My play sheet’s a mile long and we just kept going to something else, something else, something else and everything that we ran finished with a missed shot. I said that in one timeout. I handed them the card and I said, ‘We can run all this stuff right here, but if they all finish with a miss, they all have the same value.’”
By the end of the agonizing third period, Olpe’s lead was just 25-16 and Hodgeman County looked poised to make a run in the final eight minutes. But the Eagles came out in the fourth quarter and hit five of their first six shots to extend their lead beyond what the Longhorns could conceivably surpass.
While the shooting percentages were certainly not Olpe’s best, the Eagles proved they could do something they hadn’t much opportunity to practice this season: they faced adversity and they prevailed.
“They always went to the other end like, ‘This is where we have to win it,’” Nelson said. “This is one of those nights where we better be good down here and I thought we did that. You’ve got good leaders on this team, six seniors, and you expect that out of them.”
Marley Heins was the only Eagle to score in double figures with 15. Macy Smith scored nine, Lauren Broyles tallied six and Maya Bishop had five.
Nelson shouldered some of the blame for the rough shooting night, saying that perhaps he was too conservative in their practices leading up to Thursday’s game because he didn’t want to see a player go down with an injury in practice.
“Looks to me like tomorrow we’d better get in the gym and get some balls up,” he said.
The victory -- ugly as it was -- was Olpe’s 50th in a row and earned them a spot in the state title game against the winner of Norwich and Doniphan West, who play Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be Olpe’s ninth appearance in the state championship game and their first since 2017.
Nelson said he doesn’t know much about either Norwich or Doniphan West other than the fact that they are both high-quality opponents. However, he said that with the ease of online access to almost every game a team plays, he’s going to be “cramming film” the next few days.
“Let the kids enjoy [the win], I’ll get back to work,” he said.
The 1A-Div. I state championship game will be played in Dodge City at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
HODGEMAN COUNTY -- 4; 6; 6; 5; -- 21
OLPE -- 10; 12; 3; 13; -- 38
Hodgeman County -- James (5, 2-8), Shiew (4, 3-7), Beil (4, 2-2), Burke (4, 2-6), Pelton (2, 0-3), Ruff (2, 1-1), Borger (0, 0-2), Shaffer (0, 0-1). FG: 9-30. 3-pt: 0-1. FT: 3-8. TO: 30.
Olpe -- Heins (15, 6-16), M. Smith (9, 2-1), L. Broyles (6, 3-5), Bishop (5, 2-8), Fisher (3, 1-14), Robert (0, 0-1), Clark (0, 0-1), Scheve (0, 0-1). FG: 14-61. 3-pt: 2-24. FT: 8-12. TO: 9.
