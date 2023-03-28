With the number of intakes down and overall lengths of stay for sheltered animals decreasing, Humane Society of the Flint Hills executive director Stephanie Achille is optimistic that more positive changes are underway at the Emporia Animal Shelter this year.
That was the message Achille had for board members during the Humane Society’s annual meeting held last week.
“2022 was a huge year for us,” she said. “When we had our consultation with K-State ... they really focused on length of stay.”
Prior to 2022, Achille said the average length of stay for animals at the shelter was “devastating” at anywhere between seven - nine months. The lowest length of stay was around five months. Today, the average length of stay is about three - four weeks.
“Shelters are not optimal places to grow and be happy and healthy,” she said. “We do try our best so that they enjoy their time while they’re with us, but that should be a short amount of time.”
Achille said prior to 2022 the shelter was experiencing “severe and unhealthy” overcrowding issues, with dogs housed with anywhere from one or dog adults dogs and four or five puppies housed together at a time in half kennels. This made it difficult to clean the kennels properly and maintain proper living conditions.
Dog fights, illness and injuries were common and animals were sad and stressed.
Cats were also dealing with overcrowding, with as many as seven kittens and four adults cats housed in single cages at a time. Overcrowding led to cross-contamination, quick spread of illnesses and “very sick or even deceased cats” prior to the shelter’s restructure in the fall of 2021.
“At restructure, we did find over 20 deceased cats in the back freezer with no documentation,” Achille said.
Conditions were so poor, she added, that Dr. Brad Crauer who oversees the shelter medicine program at Kansas State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine, called the Emporia Animal Shelter “a sick sanctuary.”
“We were warehousing animals until their death,” Achille said.
The shelter now adheres to “humanely housed” guidelines, which sees all dogs and cats housed in full kennels, with a side for animal waste which is cleaned daily. The shelter also has also remained within the “no-kill” percentile for the last decade, with just six court-ordered euthanasias, and five deaths in 2022.
The shelter saw 437 intakes and 188 adoptions last year, along with 142 owner returns. Just eight animals rolled over from 2022 to 2023, and 241 spay and neuters were completed by K-State and local veterinarians.
Achille said the goal now is to continue the momentum.
“2022 was a big year for us so we’re looking at what we can do, what can get us on the right path,” she said. “What does growth look like? How can we grow? We’ve for sure talked about expansion and the need for an addition, but we really need to put some footwork down for that.”
Achille said partnerships with other local rescue groups help immensely with shelter operations, and she’s hoping to see more groups that can help with dogs and fosters come into the mix.
“Raise Your Paws is maybe going into the rescue field as well, which would be great,” she said. “We need all the help we can get here.”
Achille said she welcomes visits from the community to see how things are going at the shelter at anytime. And, of course, those looking to find their next furry companion are urged to come down and see who is available for adoption.
You can learn more about adoptable animals at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ks/emporia/emporia-kansas-animal-shelter-ks100.
