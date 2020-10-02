Lyon County's active COVID-19 cases remained below 60 for the third day in a row after public health officials reported seven new recoveries and four new positives, Friday afternoon.
The total number of active cases is now 54 — three less than Thursday. Overall, there have been 1,092 positives for the novel coronavirus since March, including 1,002 recoveries and 35 deaths. There are three death certificates pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are hospitalized.
As of Friday, the only active cluster reported in the county relates to colleges and universities, with three active cases out of 62 total positives.
USD 253
Emporia Public Schools reported two staff members and one student had tested positive for COVID-19 this week. One staff member, who works at an elementary school, has not been at work since Sept. 24. Another works at Emporia Middle School. The district said no staff or students were exposed.
The student, who attends Emporia High School, had not been on-site recently.
Emporia State and FHTC
The ESU Student Health Center reported three positives out of 24 symptomatic students tested over the week. No students participated in group testing.
Overall, the student health center has tested 808 students and recorded 57 positives. There are currently four active student cases.
According to the university, ESU is no longer an active cluster as defined by KDHE.
Flint Hills Technical College reported three active cases and nine people in quarantine, Friday.
Statewide, Kansas added 1,362 new confirmed and probable cases from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the total to 61,111. Kansas also added 20 more deaths, raising the overall number since the pandemic began to 698. However, the number of coronavirus cases is thought to be higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of limited testing early in the pandemic.
