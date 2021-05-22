May 16-22 is Emergency Medical Services Week and I want to take the opportunity to thank all the personnel of the Emporia Fire Department for their hard work responding to the emergency needs to the residents and visitors of Emporia and Lyon County. They exemplify our values of integrity, dedication, courage and compassion every day.
In reflection and comparison to 2001, did you know that every member of the Emporia Fire Department is trained and certified to provide emergency medical care and transport for all of Lyon County and to mile marker 100 on the KTA? Did you know that the Emporia Fire Department consists of 15 paramedics, 21 advanced EMTs and 11 basic EMTs divided into three shifts that staff five ambulances 24 hours a day? We only had three paramedics among our staff of 42 personnel and operated three ambulances in 2001.
Did you know that Emporia Fire Department personnel do not earn overtime until they have worked 53 hours in a week? Did you know that the Emporia Fire Department responded to 2,822 requests for medical emergencies in 2020? That number was 1,839 in 2001. Did you know that the Emporia Fire Department transferred 705 patients from Newman Regional Health to other health care facilities in 2020? That number was 0 for the EFD in 2001 — prior to 2003, transfers were managed by private service and records are unavailable. Did you know that the Emporia Fire Department responded to 249 known COVID-19 infected patients in 2020? Of course, that number was 0 in 2001.
Those emergency medical duties are in addition to responding to structure and wildland fires, hazardous materials releases, technical rescues and swift water rescues, along with apparatus and equipment preparation, station maintenance, fire hydrant testing, training, fire prevention inspections, public education, standby at local events and many other duties each day.
I also want to give recognition to our first responders in Allen/Admire, Reading, Miller, Americus, Olpe and Neosho Rapids/Hartford who volunteer their time for their local communities to respond to their needs. They are a critical asset to the emergency care provided to patients prior to the arrival of the ambulance from Emporia.
Finally, the staff of LifeSave who provide our medical helicopter service and the ER physicians and staff at the emergency room at Newman Regional Health, also deserve recognition for their emergency care rendered each day along with our dispatchers who provide emergency care instructions to callers while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.
From dispatch to patient care to ambulance transport to the appropriate medical facility, each provides a vital link to optimal care for our patients. Many, many thanks to our emergency medical services personnel in Emporia and Lyon County.
