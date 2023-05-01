Domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse can have a long-term impact on the mental health of individuals; however, counseling, therapy, and community support can help survivors to thrive.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and SOS is drawing attention to the ways that domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse can impact victims and survivors, but the organization also seeks to share ways that everyone can support the survivors in their lives.
Traumatic events can, and usually do, have a significant impact on mental health. Individuals who experience domestic or sexual abuse may experience symptoms of PTSD, depression, or anxiety, and they may also develop other side effects of trauma like substance abuse, eating disorders, and anger issues.
Approximately 70% of rape or sexual assault victims experience moderate to severe distress, a larger percentage than any other violent crime. Social stigmas and attitudes about gender deter some individuals from reporting abuse or seeking out mental health resources. Relationships with family, friends, and co-workers can also be impacted following sexual abuse, and that can be isolating.
In children, adverse childhood experiences (ACES) can increase the risk for negative health outcomes, including issues related to mental health and behavior. For example, there is an increased risk for depression and suicide attempts among children who have experienced, or even witnessed, traumatic events like abuse. The effects of child sexual abuse can be long-lasting and affect a survivor’s mental health throughout their life. Victims of child sexual abuse are more likely than non-victims to experience PTSD or a major depressive episode, according to the Rape and Incest National Network (RAINN).
Children need people in their lives to support them and help them build resilience. Resilience is individual, but resilience can be built and enhanced through practice. Adults can help children build their competence and confidence, as well as foster their healthy connections to others and the community. Helping children feel like a valuable member of society who can make a difference and building their character and sense of right and wrong can also build resilience.
It is also beneficial to help them learn how to handle stress appropriately and help them understand that they can have some control over their lives through their own knowledge and ability. Professional support is also important in helping children overcome the long-time impacts of abuse. Counseling and therapy services that follow best practices can help children recover from trauma and avoid lifelong impacts, so it’s important that we get children that support.
For example, 98% of children that receive treatment after child sexual abuse through an organization like SOS’s Child Advocacy Center will not go on to abuse. Research has shown that certain protective factors like personal qualities, family, relationships, outlooks, and skills can help children to overcome hardship and be able to achieve developmental milestones and personal success goals. By helping children and youth develop some of these characteristics, we can significantly improve their chances for positive life outcomes.
There are a number of things everyone can do to support the survivors in their lives, both adults and children. One of the most important things to do is listen. For a victim, being able to share their story can decrease isolation and self-blame. Believe the survivor, and there are phrases to use to validate the survivor such as: “I’m so sorry this happened to you,” “I believe you,” “This is not your fault,” and “You’re not alone. I’m here for you. How can I help?” Survivors can feel at fault for what happened to them, and victim-blaming myths and attitudes in our society add to this.
It can help to gently and repeatedly communicate to the victim that all responsibility and shame lies with the perpetrator by saying things like “no one ever has the right to hurt you” or “I know that it can feel like you did something wrong, but this is not your fault.” Ask how to help and remember that it is important for survivors to regain their sense of personal power and control over their lives. Ask what support the survivor needs rather than pushing them towards an action they might not be ready for.
Another way to help survivors is by being knowledgeable of resources in the area so that they can be connected to the services and support that they need. There are a variety of organizations in the area that provide mental health and other wellness support, and SOS offers support groups for teen and adult survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The full list of SOS support groups is available at www.soskansas.com/post/2023-support-groups. You can also call 620-343-8799 for more information. SOS advocates are available to help those affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.
The SOS Helpline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-825-1295 or by texting SOSKS to 847411.
