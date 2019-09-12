Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 9:14 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 300 Mechanic St., 11:12 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Merchant St., 11:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 Topeka St., 11:42 a.m.
Agency assist, 500 Mechanic St., 1:05 p.m.
Juvenile problem, information redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1 S. Commercial St., 4:14 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 600 Graphic Arts Rd., 7:27 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 1300 Merchant St., 10:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. South Ave. and Exchange St., 11:08 p.m.
Wednesday
Suspicious person, W. 9th Ave. and Merchant St., 3:58 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Lost property, Emporia, 3:19 p.m.
Welfare check, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 200 W. 5th Ave., 8:52 a.m.
Burglary - in progress, W. 4th Ave. and Merchant St., 9:15 a.m.
Theft - late report, 300 S. Congress St., 12:06 p.m.
Unlawful use credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 1:18 p.m.
Unlawful use credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 4:12 p.m.
Theft - late report, 900 E. 12th Ave., 5:35 p.m.
Theft - late report, 20 W. Logan Ave., 6:50 p.m.
Theft - fuel, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 7:21 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1700 Hammond Dr., 8:01 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 10:29 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft - late report, Burlingame Rd. and Road 230, 8:29 a.m.
Courts
Judith L. Putman, 1234 Road 137, Careless driving, Sept. 9
Thersa M. Cumming, 1501 Aspen Ave., Las Cruces, New Mexico, Failure to yield at green light, Sept. 9
Sandy Nguyen, 1112 Merchant St., Careless driving, Sept. 9
Nicole Brummett, Stop sign, Sept. 9
Lynn A. Cunningham, 409 Oak St., Cottonwood Falls, Speeding, Sept. 9
Debra Rathke, 1896 Coronado Ave., Speeding, Sept. 9
Merel D. Ratcliff, 2710 Springdale, Dallas, Texas, Careless driving, Sept. 10
Santos Zuniga Jr., 21 S. Merchant St., Suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, Sept. 10
Kara R. Mason, 22305 W. 52nd Terr., Shawnee, Stop sign, Sept. 10
Louis Banks, 877 Lawrence Rd., Jackson, Mississippi, Careless driving, truck routes, Sept. 10
Sheri F. Archer, 94 Hummingbird Ln., Burnsville, North Carolina, Speeding, Sept. 10
Fernando A. Espino, 928 Constitution St., No driver’s license, Sept. 10.
