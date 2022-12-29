Residents were evacuated from an east Emporia apartment building Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out.
Crews were sent to 1021 Mary Street around 2:15 p.m. Early reports indicated one apartment caught fire with "light smoke," but the cause was not immediately clear.
No injuries are reported. Two blocks of Mary Street were closed as a precaution.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
