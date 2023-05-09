Tenure might at first glance seem to be an exotic thing which has little in common with the real world of work. But is that really the case?
Let's look around for examples of very similar vehicles in the workplace. These are not exact matches as academic tenure generally takes six years to be awarded.
Let's say that you are of great value to the sports team. You are a Babe Ruth or a Patrick Mahomes. Don't these very valuable players get a contract for a set amount of money and time? Sure they do. That is kind of like tenure, isn't it?
How about movie stars who sign up to work for a certain studio exclusively. Isn't that a contract? Isn't that like tenure that is just another name for a contract? In today's world movie actors contract to be a certain character. (aka Marvel characters)
Is it not common to have a “non-compete” agreement with very valuable employees so they don't go off to the competition? Another contract in the workplace.
In many other ways employees and employers negotiate for an agreement together. These agreements should be of mutual benefit.
Universities may offer tenure to someone who generates grant money and they may not want to lose. Tenure may also be offered to assure accreditation of a program via having a certain professor with the right background in the department. Universities may gain large sums of money via the research of a professor and they don't want to lose that person.
Allow me to give a simplified example of how a contract might work.
Here is an example of how things might work in the real world of contracts. Let's say that a donut shop has a lease contract, but the owner wants to get a lot more money from a marijuana shop. So does the owner go to the Police to break the contract and get the donut shop out? Or does he wait until the lease is up or perhaps go and attempt a settlement. This is simplified but the Regents even had a policy for under-performance a few years ago to address poor performing professors, but I would wager that it has never been used.
There is a common thread to all of this. These contracts (aka: tenure) are negotiated on a one-on-one basis. They are generally reduced to a contract in some way and have the same force as any other contract, in my estimation. While tenure is not a salary document it does other things to insure freedom to teach without political interference. Contrary to popular belief someone with tenure can be fired if their boss does their work per the institutions agreed to procedures.
If these premises are true, then if either party wishes to change the contract (aka: tenure) should it not be done on a one-on-one basis?
How can some outside and unrelated party to these private dealings with this process have any say in how and when these agreements can be changed?
In addition if one adds up the hundreds and hundreds of hours that have been committed to what is required under “due process,” then does this not give this vehicle even more import? Plus that between the faculty senate and the administration an agreement was formed to follow these due process guidelines.
I think that for these reasons three (or maybe four) fired professors have been reinstated due to the absence of what was required in this situation which was due process as set out and agreed too.
One cannot dismiss the ethics of keeping your agreement just because an outside board so orders or agrees to proposed changes. Plus the fact that failure to act might well hurt the larger institution, failure to keep one's contract obligations is unethical.
I am certain that should the large pension of one of the main players in the firing of tenured professors suddenly and unexpectedly be canceled there would be ramification for sure.
Emporia needs a vibrant and healthy university. But ethics and honesty in its dealings is a must to continue to exist.
(1) comment
Absolutely on target!
ESU and KBOR have procedures and policies in place for removing low performing professors.
Highly acclaimed, awarded, and student-loved professors were removed without specified cause.
A violation of the tenure process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.