The Emporia Gazette
Details are pending after six people were injured during a late night collision on the Kansas Turnpike near the Emporia toll plaza on Sunday.
The accident ocurred about five miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate, shortly before 11:15 pm. Five individuals from the same family were transported to Newman Regional Health for observation while one person from another vehicle was also transported by a Lyon County deputy.
