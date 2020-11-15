“Watch Your Head 2: is the latest book by former Poet Laureate of Kansas Kevin Rabas (2017-19). While this collection of poems and plays may be the most recent of his work to be published, these writings are seeing the light of day after being kept in a binder for over 20 years. The book is composed of Rabas’s writings from his young adult life—poems and plays written after a head injury, a divorce, and a path of recovery during the turn of the century. This book comes secondarily to Watch Your Head, a collection of poems from the same time, published by Kellogg Press earlier this year.
Of this new collection, poet and 2017 Kansas Notable Book Award recipient Dennis Etzel, Jr. had this to say: “In Watch Your Head 2, Kevin Rabas offers more of his poetry of self-care while recovering from a brain injury. Even as the poems are older, the reader can still trace back to how they are Kevin Rabas reflections on life, class, position: ‘I think of the men / I could have been— / if my mother had not / led me to the water’s edge / of books.’ Also in this collection, Rabas shares his playwriting. Just as his poems reflect a Midwestern deep life, his plays do, too. His wit and charm shine, like in ‘Lemonade.’ While the conversation between a young man getting a haircut and the stylist turns to Jazz, she asks if Charlie Parker, Miles, Coltrane, Keith Jarrett are any good. His response: ‘Let me tell ya, they make Kenny G look like Fabio just holding a horn.’ As a longtime Kevin Rabas fan, I love this rich volume of poems [and plays] written two decades ago that still holds up today. If you are new to his writing, Watch Your Head 2 is just a great introduction to it as any of his collected books.”
Rabas currently teaches at Emporia State University, where he leads the poetry and playwriting tracks and chairs the Department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism. He has twelve other books, including Lisa’s Flying Electric Piano, a Kansas Notable Book and Nelson Poetry Book Award winner. Rabas’s plays have been produced across Kansas and on both coasts.
