PGA Junior League plays Tuesday The Emporia Gazette Photos by Grace Walker Jul 28, 2020 Jul 28, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago

ECC beat Team Emporia 8-7 during a PGA Junior League game at the Emporia Country Club, Tuesday. About 26 golfers participated in the game.
