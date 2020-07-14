Barbara Anne (Little) Stevenson, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, at her home in Shawnee, Kansas.
Barbara is survived by her son, Stuart Stevenson (Dalila) of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Leigh Wheeler (Kenneth) of Shawnee, Kansas; and daughter, Laura Miller of Silver Lake, Kansas. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stevenson, in 2012, daughter, Janis and grandson, Benjamin in 1998.
Barbara was born in Nowata, Oklahoma, on July 17, 1930, to William and Gladys Little, and was the youngest of seven children. She was married to Robert Stevenson on January 11, 1949, and spent many years as a loving and dedicated homemaker. Her hobbies included music, sewing, reading, gardening, and enjoying her cats. She worked as a clerk at the Lyon County Courthouse in Emporia for many years later in life and loved the interaction with her co-workers and the community. She was a woman who loved the Lord and the many lifelong friendships that were built through her church family. She taught Sunday School and played the piano for many years. She was a quiet, intelligent, witty, and caring Christian woman, who will be missed by friends and family.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Emporia, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
