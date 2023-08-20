The Emporia Gazette
Excessive temperatures have moved at least one event inside this week.
The Welcome Back Block Party, scheduled for 5:30 - 7 p.m. today, has been moved indoors to the Civic Auditorium. The party will offer music, prizes and information on student organizations and local businesses and groups to returning Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students.
“It’s a lot of fun and we find that college students, both from Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College, on a yearly basis look forward to the Welcome Back Block Party,” Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods recently told The Gazette. “The second part of that is the prizes are fantastic that you can sign up for and we always love giving away different things to the folks that are coming back to school or new to the community.”
Typically held downtown, Woods said the block party is a good opportunity for students new to Emporia to see what the town has to offer.
“ ... This is really their first chance to get to know folks out into the community and those different businesses, entertainment options, organizations, volunteer opportunities and job opportunities because a lot of these different businesses will have information available for part-time positions or other positions that people can get involved with,” he said.
While the block party is a great opportunity for students to connect with potential employers, it is also beneficial for local businesses looking to expand their workforce and customer base.
“Our local businesses are highly dependent on our local student population both as a function of a workforce and as customers,” Woods added. “The Welcome Back Block Party and some of the volunteer efforts at Emporia Main Street and getting involved with ESU and FHTC is a form of economic development. The more we advocate for our local collegiate institutions, the higher their student population is, really the better off we are as a region.
“So, this is an opportunity for people to get involved and really show their Wrangler or Hornet pride and encourage more people from an extended area to utilize our educational institutions of higher education. We want to make sure that people throughout Kansas are coming to FHTC and ESU and these sort of welcome events help us do that.”
Students can get a passport from the Emporia Main Street booth when they arrive. Once you get the passport signed at each booth, turn it back in and tune into Main Street’s Facebook Live the following day for a chance to win prizes, donated from local businesses.
