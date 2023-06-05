The Emporia Gazette
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced an expansion of the qualifications for families to apply for Kansas Education Enrichment Program.
The announcement was made Monday.
Starting Monday, students whose household income is less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be eligible for KEEP funds.
This program provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies.
“This program enables Kansas students to access the resources and support they need to live up to their highest potential,” Kelly said. “If you know of someone who may qualify for this funding, please encourage them to apply today as we continue to help our students thrive both in and out of the classroom.”
KEEP funds can be used on enrichment and educational activities including:
F The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices
F Camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering
F Tutoring
F Language classes
F Musical instruments and lessons
The funds are not eligible for private school tuition.
KEEP is offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Kansas Office of Recovery, with the goal of providing educational activities and learning opportunities to students across Kansas to promote educational learning recovery in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application can be found online at https://www.keep.ks.gov/apply.
