The Lyon County Coroner’s Officer confirmed drowning as the cause of death for three teenagers involved in Saturday’s fatal car wreck, Wednesday.
Chase Luby, 17, Paxton Luby, 13, and Shelby Phoenix, 17, were killed when their vehicle went off the road and into the Cottonwood River just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Another passenger, 15-year-old Ashley Edwards, survived.
Emergency crews extricated a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix from the river and located three individuals still inside the vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
A memorial service is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Park for the victims of the crash.
A fundraiser to help offset costs for the family of Shelby Phoenix can be found online at Funeral expenses for Shelby Phoenix.
Donations can be made to the Chase and Paxton Luby Memorial Fund at Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
