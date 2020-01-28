Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Overdose, address and time redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:40 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 10:45 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, address and time redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Criminal damage, 800 Lantern Ln., 9:09 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 500 Mechanic St., 12:47 p.m.
Fuel theft, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 2:45 p.m.
Monday
Vehicle theft, 1400 Twilight Dr., 1:24 a.m.
Courts
Armida Martinez, 925 Waverly Way, left turn at intersection, Jan. 15
Bailey Robertson, 1839 Merchant St. Apt. 115, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Jan. 15
Krystel Maurer, 807 Mechanic St. Apt. 6, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, Jan. 18
Jessica Noonan, 807 Mechanic St. Apt. 3, suspended driver’s license, Jan. 20
Montrell Wilson, 1839 Merchant St. Apt. 309, no driver’s license, Jan. 21
Robert Krout, 718 Cottonwood St., red light and no proof of insurance, Jan. 22
Darie Shellner Jr., 3218 N. 6th St., Kansas City, KS, careless driving and no proof of insurance, Jan. 22
William Schadel, 2920 29th Terr., follow too close, Jan. 23
Raymond Peterson, 736 E. 12th Ave. Apt. 117, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Jan. 23
Kysha Bland, 736 E. 12th Ave. Apt. 117, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Jan. 23
Bobbie McGinnis, 736 E. 12th Ave. Apt. 117, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Jan. 23
Samuel Erickson, 1501 Market St. Apt. 409, MIC, Jan. 24
Donovan Reeves, 1501 Market St. Apt. 410, stop sign, turn signal and DUI, Jan. 24
Mercedes Geiss, 3431 Toledo Rd., Strong City, criminal trespass, Jan. 26
Percy Dukes, 516 Union St. Apt. B, domestic battery, Jan. 26
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.