The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first Legislative Dialogue for this session at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St. The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Ron Highland, Mark Schreiber and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Dialogues are a series of community political forums organized each year by the Chamber’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters. All dialogues are free to attend. This series of forums provide a great opportunity for the public to voice their concerns and ideas to their elected officials.
Seating is limited and you are encouraged to join on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/EAChamberOfCommerce. Comments will be monitored so those who do not attend in person can ask questions.
Coffee and pastries will be available at 8 a.m.
