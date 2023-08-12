Reviewed by Terri Summey
“The Love of My Life,” Rosie Walsh. Viking, 2022. 980593296998. $28.
“I have held you at night for ten years and I didn’t even know your name.”
Leo and Emma seem to have the perfect marriage, full of love for each other and for their daughter, Ruby. Emma loves her husband and daughter more than anything, but she also has secrets that she is keeping from her family. As an obituary writer, Leo spends his days writing the final words for well-known and famous personalities. Many of these obituaries for famous people are done in advance, so that when the individual dies, the newspaper is ready to publish the obituary. As a notable intertidal ecologist with a BBC Wildlife Series, Emma is famous enough to be able to warrant a public obituary. When Emma is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, Leo does what he does best to cope with the stress. He begins to research Emma’s life to write her obituary. However, what he finds destroys him. As he digs into Emma’s past, he finds the Emma’s life is based on lies and discovers that very little he knows about his wife is true, including her name. Everything he finds raises more questions and Leo continues to dig into Emma’s past. Then his wife disappears. Where did she go? Is she having an affair? As he uncovers more information, Leo begins to question Emma’s love and their marriage. Faced with losing Leo, the love of her life, Emma must make the choice to reveal the secrets that she has been harboring and expose the darkest moments of her life, including the other “love” of her life. Who is the real “Emma?” Will her revelations be enough to save her marriage and keep her family together?
In this novel, Walsh presents the story from the viewpoints of Emma and Leo, both current and in the past. Through this engaging story, Walsh explores the themes of loss, family, love, and starting over. Although we may try to leave our past behind, as Emma discovers, it is always a part of you. Selected as a New York Times Bestseller and Good Morning America’s Book Club pick, this book draws you in and keeps you guessing until the very end. As the author of “Ghosted: The Man Who Didn’t Call,” this is Walsh’s second best-selling novel. To find out more information about Walsh and her work, go to https://www.rosiewalsh.com. Listen to the recording of a conversation between Laura Dave and Rosie Walsh at Anderson’s Bookshops, https://youtu.be/VALBfodgE0o. After reading this book, a love story with a mysterious twist, I want to check out “Ghosted,” also available at Emporia Public Library.
